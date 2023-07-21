‘Walking Dead’ Spinoffs ‘Dead City,’ ‘Daryl Dixon’ Both Renewed for Season 2 at AMC

“The Walking Dead” spinoffs “Dead City” and “Daryl Dixon” have both been renewed for second seasons at AMC.

The announcement was made at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. For “Dead City,” the renewal comes ahead of the first season finale on July 23. Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan star in the series as Maggie and Negan respectively. “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,” which stars Norman Reedus, is due to debut in September.

“This next chapter in the ‘Walking Dead’ Universe continues to thrive with a terrific inaugural season for ‘Dead City’ and highly anticipated new journey for fan-favorite character Daryl Dixon coming in September,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “We can’t wait to bring ‘Dead City’ fans back to the epicenter of Manhattan for more zip-lining action with Maggie and Negan. And, ahead of its debut, we’re thrilled to double down on Daryl as we bring the apocalypse to France, transforming Notre Dame, Pont du Gard and other iconic locales into an apocalyptic landscape unlike anything we’ve seen before.”

“The Walking Dead: Dead City” follows Maggie and Negan as they travel to a decimated Manhattan in search of Maggie’s kidnapped son. The series also stars Zeljko Ivanek, Gaius Charles, Mahina Napoleon, Logan Kim, Jonathan Higginbotham, and Karina Ortiz. The six-episode first season premiered on June 18.

Eli Jorné serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series, which is overseen by Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of “The Walking Dead” Universe. Cohan and Morgan also serve as executive producers, along with Brian Bockrath.

Per the official description of “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,” “Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.”

Along with Reedus, the series also stars Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi. Gimple executive produces along with series showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Bockrath, and Daniel Percival.

AMC also revealed that the Rick/Michonne spinoff series will officially be titled “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.” The show does not yet have a premiere date but is expected to launch in 2024. The first teaser for that series, and the first trailer for “Daryl Dixon,” can be seen below.