‘Walking Dead’ Daryl Spinoff Adds Five to Cast

“The Walking Dead” spinoff series starring Norman Reedus has added five new cast members.

Anne Charrier (“The Last Deadly Mission”), Eriq Ebanouey (“Fox Hunt”), Laika Blanc Francard (“My Night”), newcomer Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, and Romain Levi (“The Tunnel”) have all been cast as series regulars alongside Reedus and previously announced cast member Clémence Poésy.

The official logline for the series, which is currently titled “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,” states that “Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.”

Charrier will star as Genet, while Ebanouey will play the character Fallou. Blanc Francard will play Sylvie, and Levi will play Codron. Puech Scigliuzzi will play Laurent.

The series was originally announced in September 2020. It currently filming in France and is slated to debut on AMC and AMC+ later in 2023. David Zabel serves as executive producer and showrunner, with Scott M. Gimple, Angela Kang, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival also executive producing. AMC Studios produces.

“The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” was originally meant to star both Reedus and Melissa McBride, who has played Carol on the flagship show since Season 1. However, it was revealed in April 2022 that McBride had exited the project. However, Reedus has recently hinted that McBride could still be involved.

This is also one of several “Walking Dead” spinoffs currently in the works. There is also the Maggie-Negan spinoff “The Walking Dead: Dead City” and a spinoff focusing on Rick and Michonne. In addition, the sister series “Fear the Walking Dead” will end with its upcoming eighth season. AMC also recently aired the episodic anthology “Tales of the Walking Dead” and the two-season series “The Walking Dead: World Beyond.”