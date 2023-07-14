‘Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Sets September Premiere Date at AMC

“The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” has officially set its premiere date on AMC and AMC+.

The spinoff series starring Norman Reedus will officially debut on Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the linear network and its streaming counterpart.

Per the official logline of the series, “Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.”

Along with Reedus, the series also stars Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi. “The Walking Dead” chief content officer Scott M. Gimple executive produces along with series showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival.

Upon its premiere, “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” will be the second spinoff of “The Walking Dead” to debut. AMC recently launched “The Walking Dead: Dead City” on June 18, with that show starring Lauren Cohan as Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan.

AMC is also currently prepping another spinoff, “The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne.” Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira will star in that series. Lincoln was originally set to star in a series of “Walking Dead” films as Rick Grimes, but those plans have shifted into the “Rick & Michonne” limited series. That show does not have an official premiere date, but is expected to debut in 2024.