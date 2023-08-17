‘Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Drops New Key Art Ahead of September Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has exclusively obtained new key art for “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.”

The spinoff series starring Norman Reedus will officially debut on Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the linear network and its streaming counterpart. It was announced at San Diego Comic-Con that the show has already been renewed for Season 2.

Both new images can be seen below.

“Bringing to life Daryl Dixon, a well-established and beloved character, in an all-new and distinct world was an interesting creative challenge,” said Kim Granito, head of marketing for AMC Networks. “We wanted these images to reflect a heroic, and more hopeful story than we’ve seen before in this expanding universe. We hope this series will thrill long-time fans of this franchise but will also resonate with those who have never seen an episode of ‘The Walking Dead.’”

Per the official description of “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,” “Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.”

Along with Reedus, the series also stars Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi. Gimple executive produces along with series showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Bockrath, and Daniel Percival.

Upon its premiere, “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” will be the second spinoff of “The Walking Dead” to debut. AMC recently launched “The Walking Dead: Dead City” on June 18, with that show starring Lauren Cohan as Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan. That show has also been renewed for a second season.

AMC also recently revealed that the Rick/Michonne spinoff series will officially be titled “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.” The show does not yet have a premiere date but is expected to launch in 2024.