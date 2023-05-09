‘Walker’ Renewed for Season 4 at The CW

“Walker” has been renewed for Season 4 at The CW, Variety has learned.

Unlike previous seasons, the fourth season of the series will consist of 13 episodes. Both Seasons 1 and 3 were 18 episodes, while Season 2 was 20. The Season 3 finale is set to air on May 11.

“I’m so excited and grateful to continue the ‘Walker’ legacy for another season alongside our partners at CBS Studios and The CW,” said series star and executive producer Jared Padalecki. “We can’t wait to make Season 4 bigger and better than ever and to lasso even more fans into the ‘Walker’ family. Let’s ride!”

The series serves as a reimagining of the long-running series “Walker, Texas Ranger.” Padalecki stars as Cordell Walker, described as “a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin, TX, after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home.

Along with Padalecki, the cast of the series includes Ashley Reyes, Keegan Allen, Mitch Pileggi, Molly Hagan, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Coby Bell, Jeff Pierre, and Odette Annable.

“Over the past three seasons, ‘Walker’ has become the top performing series on The CW with a passionate fanbase and a fantastic cast and creative team led by Jared Padalecki, who has now been a leading man on the network for over twenty years,” said Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment for The CW. “As we build a great big new future for The CW, we are thrilled to be staying in business with our partners at CBS Studios and we cannot wait to have ‘Walker’ back on the schedule.”

Anna Fricke serves as showrunner and executive producer on “Walker.” Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore executive produce for Rideback. Padalecki also executive produces along with Steve Robin and Russel Friend. CBS Studios produces.

Since acquiring a majority stake in The CW last year, parent company Nexstar has largely moved away from the network’s previous scripted series strategy and has instead focused on low-cost unscripted fare, foreign acquisitions, and live sports like LIV Golf. Most recently, The CW picked up the HBO Max reality series “FBoy Island” for a third season, while also ordering a spinoff series “FGirl Island.”

On the scripted side, the network previously renewed the high school football drama “All American” for a sixth season. The remaining shows currently on The CW slate are: the “Walker” prequel series “Walker: Independence,” “Superman & Lois,” “Gotham Knights,” “All American: Homecoming,” “Kung Fu,” and “The Winchesters.”