‘Walker: Independence’ Canceled After One Season at The CW

“Walker: Independence” has been canceled at The CW after just one season, Variety has learned.

The series served as a prequel to fellow CW show “Walker,” which was just renewed for Season 4 at the network.

The show was set in the late 1800s. Per the official description, it followed “Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara), an affluent and tough-minded Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. After crossing paths with Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez), a curious Apache tracker, Abby arrives in the town of Independence, Texas, where she encounters diverse and eclectic residents running from their pasts, chasing their dreams, and keeping their own secrets.”

The cast also included Katie Findlay, Lawrence Kao, Matt Barr, Philemon Chambers, Greg Hovanessian, and Gabriela Quezada.

The teleplay for the pilot was written by Seamus Kevin Fahey from a story co-written by him and Anna Fricke of Pursued by a Bear. Both serve as executive producers along with Jared Padalecki, Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore of Rideback, and Laura Terry of Pursued by a Bear. Larry Teng executive produced and also directed the pilot. CBS Studios produced.

Since acquiring a majority stake in The CW last year, parent company Nexstar has largely moved away from the network’s previous scripted series strategy and has instead focused on low-cost unscripted fare, foreign acquisitions, and live sports like LIV Golf. Most recently, The CW picked up the HBO Max reality series “FBoy Island” for a third season, while also ordering a spinoff series “FGirl Island.”

On the scripted side, the network previously renewed the high school football drama “All American” for a sixth season. The remaining shows currently on The CW slate are: “Superman & Lois,” “Gotham Knights,” “All American: Homecoming,” “Kung Fu,” and the “Supernatural” prequel “The Winchesters.” No word on the fate of those series just yet, but most, if not all, are not expected to continue into next season.