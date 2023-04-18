Walden Media Hires Benjamin Tappan as President of Production; Naia Cucukov Signs First-Look Producer Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

Former Epix exec Benjamin Tappan has joined Walden Media as president of production, overseeing the shingle’s TV and film development, as well as production. Tappan’s hire comes as Walden Media also looks to broaden its programming mix. Tappan will report to Walden Media president and CEO Frank Smith, who announced the hire on Tuesday.

“Ben’s vast experience as both a production executive and talent representative along with his great track record of making popular and critically praised content make him uniquely suited for leading our creative team,” Smith said in a statement. “We greatly look forward to his leadership and contributions as we build the Walden Media of the future.”

Tappan most recently served as a consultant focused on scripted development and production at his Tap/In Entertainment. He spent four years at Epix (now known as MGM+), joining in 2015 and helping launch the pay network’s first three straight-to-series productions. Series developed under his watch included “Get Shorty,” “Berlin Station,” “Graves” and “Godfather of Harlem.”

“I could not be more excited to join Walden, which has always stood for exceptional quality in storytelling,” Tappan said. “I’m grateful to be entrusted not only to lead Walden’s talented creative team but also to help Walden expand its comfort zone and create the kinds of series and features that reflect what audiences feel comfortable co-viewing today and into the future.”

Also at Walden Media, the company announced that Naia Cucukov, exec VP of development and production, has signed a first-look deal to develop and produce a slate of new and existing TV and film projects.

“Naia has been an incredible executive and colleague both creatively and strategically to Walden during her tenure, including bringing Walden its first Emmy award, for the Netflix series ‘The Baby-Sitters Club,’” Smith said. “We’re sad she’s leaving the Walden team, but thrilled that she has chosen to be based at Walden to launch her producing career. We look forward to collaborating closely with Naia on many projects to come.”

Cucukov first joined Walden Media in 2013, overseeing the development production of projects including “The Giver,” “Everest,” “The BFG,” “A Dog’s Purpose,” “A Dog’s Journey” and “Wonder.” Other credits include “The Baby-Sitter’s Club,” “A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting,” “Finch” and Apple TV’s upcoming “Manhunt.”

“I take immense pride in the work I accomplished during my decade-long tenure at Walden Media,” Cucukov said in a statement. “It has been an incredible journey to be part of such a passionate and creative team, and I am proud of the fantastic slate of films and television we have produced together. I’m grateful to Frank, Ryan and the entire Walden/AFG team for the experience and honored to have played a role in shaping Walden Media’s legacy. I am excited to continue my partnership with Walden Media and delve into new projects that showcase diverse voices and explore narratives for a broad range of audiences.”

Besides “Manhunt” (about the hunt for Abraham Lincoln’s assassin, John Wilkes Booth), “Finch,” starring Tom Hanks, and “The Baby-Sitters Club,” other recent projects from Walden include the animated sports comedy “Rumble.” The company is known for inspirational projects including “Bridge to Terabithia,” “Chronicles Of Narnia,” “Charlotte’s Web,” “Amazing Grace,” “Ray” and “Holes,” but now hopes to also tackle more mature-themed content as well.

“This is an exciting time of transition for Walden, and we are exceptionally well positioned for this new era,” Smith added. “Ben is joining us at a great moment where we are prepared to take many more bets, alone or with partners across the industry. We are excited to get started.”