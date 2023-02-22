‘Waco: The Aftermath’: Showtime Reveals First Look and Premiere Date for Limited Series (TV News Roundup)

Showtime’s upcoming series, “Waco: The Aftermath,” will debut on the streaming service and on-demand April 14, followed by its linear premiere on April 16 at 10 p.m.

A first-look image has been released in addition to the premiere date (see above). “Waco: The Aftermath” follows the 2018 limited series “Waco,” which retold the true story of the 51-day standoff between a small religious community and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). “The Aftermath” stars Michael Shannon, who reprises his role as Gary Noesner, a FBI hostage negotiator suffering from PTSD after the failed negotiations in Waco. Shannon is rejoined by John Leguizamo as Jacob Vasquez, an undercover ATF agent. The upcoming five-episode series will document the fallout of the disaster, including the trials of the surviving Branch Davidian members and the rise of homegrown terrorist Timothy McVeigh.

“Waco: The Aftermath” also stars David Costabile, J. Smith Cameron, John Hoogenakker, Keean Johnson and Abbey Lee. Creators Drew Dowdle and John Erick Dowdle return as showrunners, executive producers and directors. In addition to starring, Shannon serves as an executive producer alongside Taylor Kitsch, Andrew Gettens, Lauren Mackenzie, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Ron Burkle of 101 Studios and Gary Barber of Spyglass.

Also in today’s TV news:

CASTING

Whoopi Goldberg is set to guest star on the fifth season of ABC’s “The Conners.” Goldberg will star as Ms. Glen, Mark’s (Ames McNamara) music teacher, who happens to have a complicated history with another member of the Conner family.

Goldberg will be featured alongside McNamara, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Jayden Rey and Jay R. Ferguson. Gilbert executive produces the series alongside Tom Werner, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez.

“The Conners” airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.

PARTNERSHIPS

Netflix has announced a partnership with the NFL that will kick off with the new docuseries “Quarterback,” which provides an intimate look into the world of the NFL. “Quarterback” will premiere in summer 2023.

“Quarterback” will examine the NFL season through the lens of three quarterbacks: Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback Kirk Cousins and Atlanta Falcons’ quarterback Marcus Mariota. The series will provide access to the players both on and off the field throughout the entirety of the 2022 season.

Peyton Manning executive produces alongside Ross Ketover, Pat Kelleher, Keith Cossrow, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions.

“NFL Films and Netflix share a passion for dynamic storytelling, and the opportunity to continue our strong relationship with Peyton and Omaha Productions is one we are incredibly enthusiastic about,” NFL Films senior executive Ketover said. “We are especially grateful to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota for granting us an extraordinary view of what it takes to play quarterback in the NFL.”

“We aim to give our members unprecedented access to the biggest athletes in the world, telling stories that you can’t see anywhere else. And it doesn’t get any bigger than going inside the huddle with NFL quarterbacks, who hold perhaps the most important and difficult position in sports.” added Brandon Riegg, vice president of unscripted and documentary series at Netflix.

TRAILERS

Hulu and Onyx Collective have released the official trailer for the upcoming series “UnPrisoned.” The new half-hour comedy will release all eight episodes on Hulu March 10.

“UnPrisoned” follows single mom Paige (Kerry Washington) as she takes in her former felon father, Edwin (Delroy Lindo), after his release from prison. Once Edwin moves in with his daughter and teenaged grandson, Finn (Faly Rakotohavana), they begin to navigate their complicated relationship.

The series also stars Marque Richardson and Jordyn McIntosh. Created by Tracy McMillan, the series is executive produced by McMillan, Washington, Lindo, Joy Gorman Wettels with Anonymous Content, Jen Braeden, Kevin Bray and showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser.

See below for the “UnPrisoned” trailer.

STREAMING

Canyon Star TV has announced its new streaming platform, which will showcase classic movies, documentaries, musical programs and family-friendly content. Canyon Star TV will feature exclusive documentaries on Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette, ABBA and the Beatles as well as original programming including “Cheri Lucas (The Dog Expert),” “Victory Road with Lee Benton,” “The Joey Canyon Show” and “Shotgun Red Variety Show.”

Founder Joey Canyon said in a statement that the new platform will be “a safe haven where parents could watch television with the whole family without fear of questionable language, improper sexual situations, horror, gore, or violence.”

Visit CanyonStar.TV to sign up and learn more information.