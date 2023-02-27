‘Waco: The Aftermath’ Series at Showtime Adds 10 to Cast, Including Sasheer Zamata, Gary Cole, Shea Whigham

The “Waco: The Aftermath” series at Showtime has added 10 new cast members, Variety has learned.

The new cast members for the followup to Paramount Networks’ “Waco” include: Shea Whigham, who will reprise the role of Mitch Decker, the FBI agent who managed the situation leading up the siege; Annika Marks, who will reprise the role of Kathy Schroeder, one of the surviving Branch Davidians who was also called upon to testify; Alex Breaux, who will play Timothy McVeigh; Michael Cassidy, who will play Bill Johnston, the lead prosecutor in the trial of the Branch Davidians; Gary Cole, who will play Gordon Novel, described as an “intense private investigator;” Nicholas Kolev, who will play Paul Fatta, another one of the Davidians on trial after the Waco siege; Michael Luwoye, who will play Livingstone Fagan, described as “an extremely bright biblical scholar and one of the surviving Branch Davidians on trial;” Kali Rocha, who will play Ruth Riddle, one of the Branch Davidian survivors facing trial and the possibility of life in jail; Michael Vincent Barry, who will play George Roden, one of the early leaders of the Davidian sect; and Sasheer Zamata, who will play Angie Graham, described as “a smart, experienced ATF agent.”

The group joins previously announced cast members Michael Shannon, John Leguizamo, Giovanni Ribisi, David Costabile, J. Smith Cameron, John Hoogenakker, Keean Johnson, and Abbey Lee.

News of the new castings comes just ahead of the 30th anniversary of the 51-day standoff at Mt. Carmel in Waco, TX, which began on Feb. 28, 1993.

Per the official logline, the five-episode limited series “focuses on the fallout of the Waco disaster: the trials of the surviving members of the Branch Davidian sect and the rise of homegrown terrorist, Timothy McVeigh. It also provides a broader context for the escalation of the American militia movement, which foreshadows the infamous attacks of the Oklahoma City bombing and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.”

“Waco: The Aftermath” was originally meant to debut on Paramount+, but will now air on Showtime beginning April 16. Subscribers will be able to access the show early on April 14. “Waco,” which aired on Paramount Network in 2018, will also be available on nonlinear platforms beginning March 3 and will begin airing on Showtime on March 5.

Drew Dowdle and John Erick Dowdle serve as creators, showrunners, directors, and executive producers on the series. Shannon also executive produces along with Taylor Kitsch, who played David Koresh in “Waco.” Andrew Gettens and Lauren Mackenzie also executive produce along with David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ron Burkle of 101 Studios and Gary Barber of Spyglass.