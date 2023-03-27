Vladimir Duthiers Snares ‘Featured Host’ Role at ‘CBS Mornings’

Vladimir Duthiers has a new topic that he can discuss in his regular “What To Watch” segments on CBS Mornings” — himself.

Duthiers, who has worked as a correspondent and fill-in on the program since 2019, has seen his role grow over time. He typically delivers segments on some of the trending items of the morning, and, more recently, took part in reports showing how he was preparing for the arrival of his newborn child. Now, his ties to the A.M. property will be even tighter. Duthiers has been elevated to “featured host” at the show.

“With fatherhood and now this solidifying of my role on the morning show, my head is spinning,” says Duthiers.

It may rotate even further. While his “Mornings” job gets a new spotlight, Duthiers will continue with his work on CBS News’ streaming properties, where he co-anchors a mid-morning block. Straddling both linear and broadband jobs means Duthiers has to stretch as a matter of course. He often has to dart from the “CBS Mornings” studio at 1515 Broadway just as the show wraps so he can make it to CBS News’ streaming facilities on far West 57th Street. “I arrive normally no later than 9:10 from Times Square, with traffic cooperating,” says Duthiers,

This isn’t the first unusual position in which the correspondent has found himself. He was once one of CNN’s oldest interns, landing the spot while attending Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism after a 20-year career in finance. When Duthiers’ class visited CNN, Anderson Cooper wanted to know why one of the students was noticeably older than the others. That curiosity led to Duthiers working on Cooper’s show and accompanying the anchor and his team to storm-torn Haiti, where his knowledge of languages such as French and Creole came in handy.

“Whatever it was” that made Cooper question why a guy in his 40s was going to journlism school, ”it esentially launched my career,” says Duthiers. He would join CBS in 2014.

The new position “will mean there will be more of Vlad on ‘CBS Mornings.’ He’ll tell more business, arts, and culture stories. And there will be more Vlad on “Talk of the Table” in addition to his signature ‘What to Watch’ segments,” says Neeraj Khemlani, co-president of CBS’ news and stations unit, in a prepared statement. “This recognizes and expands his contributions to the show, which is up 3% year-to-year with women 25-54 and is the only morning news program posting growth in any demographic. “

But executives also want to see Duthiers continue his streaming duties. “From his early days anchoring what was once CBSN, to today where he co-hosts and contributes to several hours of programming across broadcast and streaming, Vlad wakes up every day with a sense of curiosity and unfettered energy that brings important stories to life across platforms,’ said Anthony Galloway, CBS News’ senior vice president of streaming “I’m excited for Vlad to take on this expanded role as we continue to build on the success he’s helped inspire.”