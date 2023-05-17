‘Virgin River’ Renewed for Season 6 at Netflix Ahead of Season 5 Premiere

“Virgin River” has been renewed for Season 6 at Netflix.

The announcement was made as part of Netflix’s first ever upfront presentation to advertisers. It comes before Season 5 of the popular drama series has even set a premiere date, though it is expected to air in the fall.

“Virgin River” was renewed for both Seasons 4 and 5 back in 2021, with Season 4 debuting in July 2022. The series is based on the Robyn Carr book series of the same name.

The cast of the series includes Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Lauren Hammersley, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen, and Marco Grazzini.

The series follows the lives of the residents of the eponymous Northern California town, including nurse practitioner Mel (Breckenridge), bar owner and veteran Jack (Henderson), town doctor Doc (Matheson), mayor Hope (O’Toole) and many more.

The show has been an undisputed hit for Netflix. Season 4 of the show successfully dethroned “Stranger Things” from the top of the Nielsen top 10 streaming rankings, pulling in 2.6 billion minutes viewed in its first three days of availability.

Sue Tenney adapted “Virgin River” for television and served as showrunner for the first four seasons. Patrick Sean Smith joined the series as showrunner and executive producer for Season 5. Roma Roth, Jocelyn Freid and Christopher E. Perry also executive produce. Carr executive produced Season 1. Amy Palmer Robertson, Debra Fordham and Lisa Marie Petersen have served as co-executive producers, with Ian Hay as producer and Sally Dixon as co-producer. The series is produced by Reel World Management.