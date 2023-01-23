Viola Davis, Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions Inks First-Look Deal with Entertainment One

Entertainment One (eOne) has entered into a 2-year first look TV and media deal with Viola Davis and producer Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions.

The agreement comes just on the heels of the success of “The Woman King,” which eOne co-financed and distributed in the UK. For her work as the film’s lead, Davis earned a BAFTA nomination.

“Viola and Julius’ powerhouse partnership has impacted audiences worldwide with their raw and authentic storytelling. Their vision for creating bold, provocative, and character driven stories was clear to me when we met and after the success of our collaboration for The Woman King, we are thrilled to continue our relationship with Viola, Julius, and the team at Juvee Productions,” said Michael Lombardo, eOne’s president of global television in a statement.

JuVee Productions develops and produces independent film, television, theater, VR, and digital content across all spaces of narrative entertainment.

In addition to her work in “The Woman King,” Davis is known for her roles in films like “Doubt” and “The Help.” Her turn as Annalise Keating in Shonda Rhimes’ ABC drama “How to Get Away With Murder” pushed her to make history as the first black woman in history to win the Emmy award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series. She also won an Academy Award in 2016 for her performance in “Fences.”

“We are excited to partner with eOne in continuing to bring both entertaining and important stories to audiences globally,” Davis and Tennon said. “This is our legacy – to create deeply and authentically while opening the door wider for the next generation. Our collaboration is one of a shared, bold vision. From the moment we met Michael Lombardo, we felt that kinetic energy of being seen.”

JuVee is represented by CAA and Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman Clark.