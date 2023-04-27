Village Roadshow and Candid Camera Inc. Developing New ‘Candid Camera’ Series, Taraji P. Henson Joins as Host and Executive Producer

Taraji P. Henson has signed on to join Village Roadshow Unscripted Television and Candid Camera Inc. as the companies look to revamp their “Candid Camera” series. She will appear alongside series veteran and executive producer Peter Funt.

The new version of the series is said to “feature modern gags with the same infectious spirit” of the original show.

“If this announcement is some kind of epic prank by Taraji and my friends at Village Roadshow, then I’ve really been had! There couldn’t be a better time to bring back Candid Camera. Folks need stress-free smiles more than ever. Our show has a lot in common with ‘Ted Lasso’ — minus the cursing. We celebrate humanity and good sportsmanship, and we manage to do it with a lot of laughs,” said Funt.

Henson adds: “The original Candid Camera had brought so much laughter into my home, and I look forward to joining Peter and Village Roadshow in spreading the joy to others in this modern-day reinterpretation.”

“The team at Village Roadshow is thrilled to partner with Peter to write the next chapter in the iconic Candid Camera legacy and we could not think of anyone better to join us in this next phase than Taraji, who has brought endless joy and laughter to fans throughout her career,” said Shannon Hawes Perry, EVP of Reality & Production Services of Village Roadshow Entertainment Group.

Henson will executive produce through her TPH Productions, joining Mark Itkin and his Tough Lamb Media, Inc. Funt has produced and hosted over 200 episodes of Candid Camera since taking over the franchise from his father, Allen.

Her previous credits include “Empire,” “Peace of Mind with Taraji,” “Hidden Figures,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.” She’s also scheduled to star in the upcoming feature film “The Color Purple.” Henson is represented by CAA and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.