‘Velma’ Renewed for Season 2 at Max

“Velma” has been renewed for Season 2 at Max.

The announcement was made at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival by Suzanna Makkos, the executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation for Max and Adult Swim, during her “Share With” session.

“Velma” debuted its first season on what was then HBO Max in January. The adult animated comedy series tells the origin story of Velma Dinkley and the Mystery Inc. gang from “Scooby Doo.” Mindy Kaling voices Velma with the cast also including Glenn Howerton, Sam Richardson, Constance Wu, Jane Lynch, Ming-Na Wen, Wanda Sykes, and more. Charlie Grandy developed the series for television and serves as executive producer and showrunner. Kaling also executive produces along with Howard Klein and Sam Register.

“The series that we create at Max are art and voice driven, with character and comedy coming before anything else,” said Makkos. “We’re always looking for hard comedy with heart and edge, diverse and inclusive shows with underlying thematic resonance, and character design that showcases the hand of the artist. I am so excited to share these incredible series with the world, and continue to show why Max is a great home for adult animation.”

Makkos also unveiled a first look trailer at Season 2 of the animated series “Ten Year Old Tom” and a first look image at the series “Young Love,” both of which can be seen below.

In addition, Makkos stated that Season 4 of the DC series “Harley Quinn” would return to Max this summer. Other shows mentioned included “Clone High,” “Fired on Mars,” the upcoming “Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake,” “Scavengers Reign,” and DC’s “Harley Quinn” spinoff “Kite Man: Hell Yeah!” (formerly announced with the working title “Noonan’s”) and “Creature Commandos,” from producers James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Makkos also revealed shows currently in development at Max, with more details on those below.

Max Animated Series in Development:

–Keeping Up with the Joneses

The Newberry’s struggle to hold onto their past glory while living in the shadow of Jerry Jones and their other rich neighbors in the wealthy Dallas suburb of Highland Park.

Writers/Executive Producers: Hugh Davidson, Rachel Ramras, Larry Dorf

Studio/Prod Co: Warner Bros. Animation

–Anything Factory

From Tom Kauffman (“Rick and Morty”) Anything Factory follows Henry Zingo as he returns home to reconnect with his ailing father and help his sister manage the family business: A Wonka-esque factory riddled with ethics violations.

Created by: Tom Kauffman and David Seger & Spencer Strauss

Executive Producer: Tom Kauffman

Executive Producer: Searchlight TV

–Uptown Bodega

Tati Cruz has inherited her father’s old Bodega and vows to keep the business booming in a fast changing Nueva York with the help of her husband, three kids, and Rocky the bodega cat.

Writers/Executive Producers: Oz Rodriguez & Lemon Anderson

Executive Producer: Peter Murrieta

Executive Producer: Greg Walter (3 Arts Entertainment)

Studio: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

First Look at “Young Love”