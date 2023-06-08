‘Vanderpump Villa’ Ordered at Hulu Following ‘Vanderpump Rules’ #Scandoval Drama

There’s more “Vanderpump” drama on the horizon as Hulu announces a new 10-episode series order for “Vanderpump Villa.”

The new unscripted series will follow the hand-picked staff of Lisa Vanderpump’s luxury French villa as they live and work together to navigate every extravagant desire of their well-to-do guests.

The series order serves as Hulu’s latest venture further into unscripted territory. The streamer recently order of 20 additional episodes of “The Kardashians” on top of its Season 3 renewal. In addition, the third season of “The D’Amelio Show” is expected to arrive in September.

The news comes one day after Bravo finished airing the “Vanderpump Rules” explosive finale to its Season 10 reunion on Wednesday night, which saw the highly anticipated confrontation between Racquel Leviss and Ariana Madix months after news of Leviss’ and Tom Sandoval’s affair came to light — a moment that’s since been dubbed “#Scandoval.”

The finale episode brought in series-high ratings for “Vanderpump Rules” and Bravo with a combined audience of 4.1 million viewers on Bravo, on-demand and the Peacock platform within three days. A second series high was reached in the key 18-49 key demographic, which made up 2.4 million were in Bravo’s target audience of 18-to-49 year-olds.

Lisa Vanderpump (“Vanderpump Rules,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”) will executive produce. The show will be produced by Bunim/Murray Productions (“The Challenge,” “The Family Stallone,” “Surviving Bear Grylls,” “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”). Entertainment 360 is also attached as a producer.

Lisa Vanderpump is repped by CAA, Entertainment360 and attorney Mitch Federer. Bunim/Murray Productions is repped by CAA.