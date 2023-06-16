‘Vanderpump Villa’ Casting Underway as Bunim-Murray Productions Searches for Restaurant Staff With ‘Television-Ready Charisma’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The search for the next dramatic alley crew is underway. The casting process has officially begun for “Vanderpump Villa,” Hulu’s upcoming reality show that will follow the staff of Lisa Vanderpump’s luxury French villa.

The 10-episode unscripted series is produced by Bunim-Murray Productions and Entertainment 360. Currently, producers are searching for hospitality professionals to work under Vanderpump’s guidance. Openings include head chef, mixologist, sous chef, line cook, housekeeper, fine dining server, event coordinator, event assistant and estate manager.

According the the press release, the hospitality team “will navigate every extravagant desire of their well-to-do guests in the French countryside,” and candidates should have “television-ready charisma.” They can apply now at BMPCASTING.COM/STAFF.

Vanderpump will also serve as an executive producer. She currently stars on Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules,” E!’s “Overserved,” Peacock’s “Vanderpump Dogs” and ABC’s “Pooch Perfect.” She has four restaurants in the U.S., the latest of which opened at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas in 2019. She made her reality television debut in 2010 as part of the original cast of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” remaining on the series for nine seasons.

“Vanderpump Villa” comes on the heels of Bravo’s explosive Season 10 “Vanderpump Rules” finale and reunion, featuring the fallout between cast members Raquel Leviss, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval after Leviss and Sandoval’s cheating scandal was revealed. The final episode brought in series-high ratings with a combined audience of 4.1 million viewers.

Bunim-Murray Productions has seen success at Hulu, with the streamer recently ordering 20 more episodes of “The Kardashians” ahead of its Season 3 premiere.