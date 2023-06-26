‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Is Entering Production, Says Lala Kent: ‘It’s Giving Me Anxiety’

Season 11 of “Vanderpump Rules” is entering production on June 28, according to star Lala Kent.

Answering a fan question while livestreaming via Amazon on Monday, Kent shared that she feels shaky about getting back to the show after #Scandoval, the Season 10 debacle in which Tom Sandoval cheated on his partner, Ariana Madix, with fellow “Vanderpump Rules” star Raquel Leviss. (For all the stress involved, #Scandoval also made the show bigger than ever — hitting 11.4 million viewers across the season.)

“We start filming on Wednesday, and it’s giving me anxiety,” Kent said. “I’m just like, ‘Oh, we’re really in it again.’ We usually have so much time to process — things change a lot — but nope. This is the first time it was: ‘Film a season. Oh wait, something really crazy happened. Pick back up cameras. Here’s nine episodes to watch by tomorrow, before the reunion. Oh, and by the way, you only have X amount of weeks to chill before we start again.'”

“I’m not complaining, though,” she continued. “I sit here like, ‘I’m so tired. I don’t know what it’s gonna be like. I’m nervous. I need a break.’ But I like to work. I thrive off of a schedule because I’m a Virgo.”

It remains unclear which other members of the cast will return for Season 11.

Kent was the first of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast to suspect Sandoval and Leviss’ relationship, and became the de-facto narrator in the episodes surrounding the scandal. Speaking to Variety in May, she said, “I just had this gut feeling that there was something going on between them. I was constantly talking to producers about it, so I feel like it was inevitable that I would be the one narrating what I saw. You’ve got to have some light in the darkness, and I feel like I’ve been able to provide that, at least that’s what I’ve been told.”