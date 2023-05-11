‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Trailer: Ariana Calls Raquel ‘Diabolical, Demented, Sub-Human’ After Affair With Tom

The trailer for this season’s three-part “Vanderpump Rules” reunion on Bravo just dropped, and it’s as chaotic as fans are hoping for.

Recorded after the “Scandoval,” aka the bombshell revelation that Tom Sandoval was cheating on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with their castmate Raquel Leviss, the entire reunion looks to be filled with wild moments, anchored by those three cast members discussing their love triangle, along with passionate analysis from their co-stars.

Among the key moments: Madix calling Leviss “diabolical, demented, sub-human” for hooking up with Tom; Leviss’ ex-boyfriend James Kennedy calling her and Sandoval “poo-poo heads”; and host Andy Cohen yelling “My cards!” when a fight causes his written-out questions to get knocked asunder.

And that’s just the beginning: Tom Schwartz also faces questions about his role in the “Scandoval,” as well as his overall treatment of ex-wife Katie Maloney; Sandoval and Leviss freak out at producers about being filmed during a break; Lisa Vanderpump laments the love lives of her former bar staff; and legal papers are on display as a potentially physical altercation between Scheana Shay and Leviss makes its way from the courthouse to the reunion.

Regarding that moment in the trailer, as a result of a restraining order Leviss filed against Shay, claiming the latter physically assaulted her once news of the affair came out, the two cast members couldn’t be seated at the same time at the reunion. Instead, only one could be with the group, while the other watched remotely via a video feed elsewhere in the building.

Minutes after the trailer debuted on May 11, Kennedy joined Bravo social media producers Donald Adler and Jenny Armstrong on the network’s Instagram Live to share his reaction. “It’s insane, it’s a crazy trailer,” Kennedy said, jumping online mid-workout at Equinox. “Chills are running down my spine.”

Asked how long he’d been wanting to call Tom Sandoval “a poo-poo head,” Kennedy said, “I did get everything off my chest that I had to, and I felt good about it.” He explained that because he got his licks in on camera during the reunion, he pulled back from weighing in on the Scandoval drama online. “I’ve had my laughs a little bit here and there, but for the most part I’ve stayed out of it.”

Kennedy also shared some insight into filming the reunion, explaining that every season is different, but this go-round was a bit better for him because, as he joked, “I wasn’t on the shit end of the stick.”

Overall, though, Kennedy confirmed that filming was “intense for all of us. Emotions were the highest they’ve ever been at any reunion and you could feel it in the air.”

Watch the trailer below.