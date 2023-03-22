‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Brittany Cartwright Claims Randall Emmett Owes Husband Jax Taylor Over $70,000

“Vanderpump Rules” fans were intrigued to see married reality stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright appear together on the March 22 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” as the pair was fired from “Rules” in Dec. 2020. Although they were invited primarily to sound off on the Scandoval, one curious fan got the couple to comment on an alleged business deal gone south involving Hollywood producer and former “Rules” cast member Randall Emmett.

During “Happens,” a fan asked Taylor, “Lala [Kent, a ‘Rules’ cast member who was previously in a relationship with Emmett] recently said that Randall owes you a lot of money. So how much does he owe you, and what’s your relationship like with him now?”

“We’re working it out. We’re 70… She don’t want to talk about it,” Taylor said, pausing his thought while looking at Cartwright.

“$70k?” Cohen guessed, to which Cartwright quickly responded, “More.”

“Let me guess, you were going to ‘produce’ a film, yes?” Cohen asked Taylor, to which Cartwright nodded.

“He wants his money back,” Cartwright said before the subject changed.

Taylor was a central cast member on “Rules” for the first eight seasons, which documented his meeting and relationship with Cartwright. The pair was dismissed, alongside several other key cast members, after accusations of racist actions against Faith Stowers, a Black former “Rules” co-star.

Emmett was on “Rules” on Seasons 8 and 9, but did not return after allegations surfaced that he cheated on Kent after the birth of their child and subsequent separation. Outside of reality television, Emmett has been a producer on Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” and “Silence,” as well as a slew of low-budget action vehicles.

A representative for Emmett was not immediately available for comment.