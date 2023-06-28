‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff in Development at Bravo; Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute Circling Project

A “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff revolving around Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute — all of whom were fired from the flagship show in 2020 — is in the works at Bravo, Variety has confirmed. The show, which would follow the lives of the group and their circle of friends in the San Fernando Valley, is in early stages of development. None of the main cast has signed yet, but the new series is from a pitch by “Vanderpump Rules” executive producer Alex Baskin.

With Season 11 of the #Scandoval-fueled “Vanderpump Rules” beginning production today, this new series appears to answer the question in the negative about whether Taylor and Doute, who are original cast members from the show, will be returning. Instead, the three of them, along with new cast members, will be getting their own show. Stassi Schroeder, who also was ousted from “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020, will not be a part of the spinoff.

Taylor and Cartwright, who are married and have a son, along with Doute, have returned to the spotlight of late as pundits about the #Scandoval, the cheating scandal within “Vanderpump Rules.” All three of them have loaned their expertise about Tom Sandoval and his ex-partner Ariana Madix, the couple at its center, and Raquel Leviss, with whom Sandoval had a seven-month-long affair (at least!) that caused the breakup with Madix.

Doute — and Taylor and Cartwright — have all been guests over the past few months on Andy Cohen’s Bravo talk show “Watch What Happens Live,” appearing on Bravo for the first time since their ignominious dismissals. Doute was fired in June 2020, along with Schroeder, shortly after Faith Stowers, a Black castmate who appeared on the show for a few seasons, revealed that in 2018 they’d reported her for a crime she’d had nothing to do with. That December, Taylor’s and Cartwright’s contracts also weren’t renewed — along with other toxic behavior, Taylor had also accused Stowers of a crime in a tweet.

Despite how they finished their runs on “Vanderpump Rules,” though, the show’s audience appears to have embraced them as of late. Taylor and Cartwright scored on Peacock on a “Watch With” show, in which they commented on “Vanderpump Rules” episodes as it finished its explosive season. On Twitter, Doute crowed about the season-high ratings of her appearance on Cohen’s talk show. She also made a much-hyped appearance on the show’s #Scandoval finale on May 17, since she’s actually friends with Madix, and was supporting her at the post-break-up wake at her Valley Village home that she owns with Sandoval.

The fallout from the #Scandoval fueled the ratings for Season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules,” and has created a halo effect for cast members and former cast members, all of whom have podcasts. Taylor, a chaos agent who was the self-proclaimed No. 1 guy in this group, will now have his own show on which to rule.

The spinoff was first reported by Deadline.