After Tom-Raquel Scandal, Andy Cohen Says New ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Episodes With Ariana Are ‘Really Shocking’

“Vanderpump Rules” fans were stunned by a TMZ report on Mar. 3 that stars and real-life couple Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix split after Sandoval allegedly cheated on her with another costar, Raquel Leviss.

Bravo mastermind Andy Cohen started the Mar. 6 episode of his Sirius XM show “Andy Cohen Live” by weighing in on the drama, and how it will affect the current 10th season, which premiered on Feb. 8.

“First of all, when you watch the rest of the season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ with the overlay of knowing that Raquel and Sandoval — what’s happened with them, and what was possibly happening then — it’s really shocking,” Cohen said. “Even Wednesday night’s episode, you’re not going to believe it. Watching it with this overlay…there’s a moment between Ariana and Raquel where you see where their friendship is, which is good, that you won’t believe.”

Cohen also said there is a reunion looming that will inevitably be filled with emotion.

“There are about 10 more [episodes] to go until the reunion,” he said. “Now, we’re shooting the reunion in about two weeks. This is a reunion that’s going to be…I’m girding my loins.”

Cohen also confirmed rumors that Bravo cameras were rolling over the weekend to catch the fallout to the breakup and how it impacted the cast.

Cohen also noted that he recently had Leviss and costar Scheana Shay on his late-night show “Watch What Happens Live.” The trio played a game in which they chose which of the show’s Toms — Sandoval or costar Tom Schwartz — was more attractive. One of Leviss’ storylines this season focuses on her flirtation with the newly single Schwartz, so Cohen and Shay were both surprised when Raquel chose Sandoval as her preference.

“Scheana said to Raquel, ‘You know, I only picked Sandoval because I knew that you were going to pick Schwartz.’ And Raquel said, ‘Sandoval has abs’ and kind of shrugged. So that was interesting,” Cohen said.