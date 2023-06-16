Thanks to #Scandoval, ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Hits 11.4 Million Viewers

Fueled by the #Scandoval, “Vanderpump” does indeed rule: In its recently completed 10th season, the ratings for Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” hit extraordinary heights, especially for the current fractured television landscape.

Season 10 has reached an impressive 11.4 million average viewers to date. That performance was aided especially by the first reunion episode on May 24, which reached 4.6 million viewers when accounting for Live + 3 Nielsen ratings, on-demand viewing and streaming on Peacock. That made it the most-watched Bravo episode of any series in more than nine years, and the most watched “Vanderpump Rules” episode of all time. And the third reunion special had the best first-day viewership on Peacock of any NBCU series on the platform.

Provided by NBCUniversal, these records were set after “Vanderpump Rules” had already reached a series high of 4.1 million viewers with the #Scandoval finale that aired on May 17, according to Live + 3 data.

NBCU also shared that Season 10 has clocked more than 115 million hours watched to date, and in Live + 3, the three reunion episodes reached a combined 6.5 million viewers across platforms. Live + 3 data for the adults 18-49 demographic that Bravo covets also makes “Vanderpump Rules” the most watched cable series of 2023, and the fastest growing unscripted series of the last year on broadcast or cable.

These numbers come from a combination of data from Nielsen, Comscore and Omniture, as well as NBCU’s first-party data regarding streams on Peacock.

For more background on the #Scandoval — the much publicized scandal involving Tom Sandoval cheating on his partner, Ariana Madix, with fellow “Vanderpump Rules” star Raquel Leviss — read Variety‘s in-depth interview with executive producer Alex Baskin about how the production sprung into action after TMZ first reported on the ordeal.