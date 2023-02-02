UTA Adds Paul Wachter and Ceci Kurzman to Board, Wachter to Serve as Chairman as Jim Berkus Steps Down

UTA has added Main Street Advisors CEO Paul Wachter and Nexus Management Group founder Ceci Kurzman to its board of directors, naming Wachter the board’s chairman.

Independent directors Wachter and Kurzman join a board lineup that includes CEO Jeremy Zimmer, president David Kramer, vice chairman Jay Sures and COO Andrew Thau, and UTA’s Rich Paul, Blair Kohan and Matt Rice, as well as investors Philippe Bouchard (PSP), Kasper Knokgaard (EQT) and Sydney Pardey (EQT). Most recently, UTA co-founder Jim Berkus served as chairman, a position he’s held for 25 years.

Their additions come on the heels of UTA’s acquisitions of U.K. talent and literary agency Curtis Brown Group and entertainment and marketing advisory firm MediaLink, as well as the private equity investment from firm EQT in July 2022.

“The addition of Paul and Ceci, with their web of expertise in entertainment and technology, finance and corporate governance, is another powerful signal about the trajectory of our company and the work we are doing on behalf of our clients,” UTA CEO and co-founder Jeremy Zimmer said. “When we brought in EQT last summer as UTA’s largest minority investor, we together recognized the value of adding experienced outside voices to the board to help us continue to pursue our goals. Both Paul and Ceci are passionate about artists and culture and recognize the importance of how UTA can continue to lead into the future. We could not be more fortunate to have them stepping into these roles.”

The founder of Main Street Advisors, which manages more than $8 billion in assets, Wachter has led financial and business strategy for LeBron James’ off-court business, Beats by Dre with Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre, and Fenway Sports Group. He has also served on the boards of Time Warner, Virgin America and Beats Electronics.

Kurzman is the founder of Nexus Management, which began as an artist management company and evolved into a platform for private investments in the consumer, media and technology sectors. She currently serves on the boards for Warner Music Group, Man Group and Lanvin Group, among others.

“I’ve watched Jeremy and UTA build one of the most dynamic businesses in entertainment, sports and media,” Wachter said. “These industries are going through a generational transformation, and UTA is uniquely positioned to be one of the companies at the center of it. I’m very honored to join as board chairman and thrilled to be a part of how UTA continues to innovate for their clients and investors.”

“Culture, entertainment and sports are universal throughout the world, creating new forms of disruption and opportunity every day,” Kurzman added. “UTA touches every corner of these ecosystems and has the growing reach and capabilities to continue to drive success for the extraordinary artists, athletes and clients they represent. I’m excited to work with the rest of the UTA board to continue to innovate and pursue their vision.”