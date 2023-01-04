UTA Acquires Publishing Agency Fletcher & Company

UTA has acquired publishing agency Fletcher & Company, which will be folded into the overall UTA Publishing division at the firm.

As part of the deal, the New York-based fiction and non-fiction publishing house’s founder and CEO Christy Fletcher will co-lead the growing UTA Publishing department alongside current head Byrd Leavell. Both Fletcher and Leavell will report to UTA president David Kramer.

The entire Fletcher & Company staff will join the UTA Publishing in UTA’s New York office, including veteran agents Rebecca Gradinger, Eric Lupfer, Grainne Fox, Lisa Gr ubka and Peter Steinberg.

Per UTA, the acquisition will not prevent the talent agency from continuing to collaborate with other publishing agencies and authors, or Fletcher & Company’s agents from working with partners around the industry on behalf of their clients.

UTA’s purchase of Fletcher marks its latest step into expanding its literary ranks following the June 2022 acquisition of UK firm The Curtis Brown Group. Fletcher’s notable clients include fiction authors Maggie Shipstead, Daniel Mason, Ken Kalfus, Courtney Zoffness, Stephanie Clifford, Nina De Gramont and Robin Benway, as well as nonfiction writers Gretchen Rubin, John Carreyrou, Sonia Purnell, Melissa Urban, Eric Ries, Dr. Joy Bradford, Chip & Dan Heath and Kate Bowler, among other authors.

“Christy is an exceptional agent and business builder and the team at Fletcher & Company is among the best in the industry, so it’s exciting to welcome them to UTA,” Kramer said. “This is an important chapter in the growth of UTA Publishing, underscoring our commitment to being a best-in-class home for authors and their work. We believe in the power of books to drive culture and the many ways we can collaborate throughout UTA to bring them to life across the entire entertainment ecosystem.”

Fletcher added: “I’m enormously proud of what we’ve achieved over 20 years at Fletcher & Company. Our collaborative culture and commitment to helping writers achieve their creative and professional goals has been a joy to lead. Joining forces with David, Byrd and UTA Publishing is a further extension of that commitment and an exciting new opportunity for me personally. I’m thrilled to be able to build on their extraordinary success, while expanding the creative opportunities for our authors, current and future.”