‘NBC Has a Heart That’s Cold’: Upfronts Week Kicks Off With Pickets Circling NBCU’s Radio City Music Hall Presentation

“I don’t know but I’ve been told, NBC has a heart that’s cold,” Writers Guild of America pickets shouted outside Radio City Music Hall Monday, making some noise about the writers strike in front of NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation to advertisers.

Approximately 200 pickets, some members of SAG-AFTRA joining the WGA in solidarity, used other chants personalized for the occasion, including, “NBC, you’re no good, pay your writers like you should,” to try to get the attention of those in attendance at the event, which is used to launch NBC’s fall schedule and woo advertisers into spending their dollars on spots with NBCU brands.

The WGA is on Day 14 of a strike after failing to ink a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) before the clock ran out May 1. Among the issues the two sides could not come to an agreement on are mini-rooms, the use of AI and streaming residuals.

“We are grateful for the contribution writers make to our company and respect their right to demonstrate,” NBCUniversal Television and Streaming chairman Mark Lazarus said to the audience at the start of the upfront. “It may take some time, but I know we will eventually get through this, and the result will be a stronger foundation on which we can all move forward together.”

Lazarus came out just after the crowd was treated to a recorded musical performance by Seth MacFarlane’s titular foulmouthed teddy bear from “Ted,” in honor of the upcoming Peacock series based on the film. The bit included a crack about “crazies” at Twitter, just after NBCU’s Linda Yaccarino exited the company to become CEO of the social media platform. (Lazarus mentioned Yaccarino in his remarks, wishing her well in her new gig.)

But while Ted was there, MacFarlane was not, and Variety has confirmed his bit — which included a crack about Twitter, just after NBC’s Linda Yaccarino exited the company to become CEO of the social media platform — was recorded prior to the strike. A package featuring interviews with NBCU creators and writers including Amy Poehler and Dick Wolf, which was also recorded ahead of the strike, ran in lieu of those WGA members appearing in person.

Talent that did walk out on stage included Mario Lopez, NBC News’ Willie Geist, CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin and Telemundo’s Rafael Amaya.

According to WGA, the NBCU picket line will go from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m Monday. Plans are for the WGA picketing to start again Monday afternoon, this time outside Fox’s upfront at the Manhattan Center from 3-7 p.m., and go throughout more upfront locations during the week, including Disney’s presentation at the North Javits Center Tuesday, the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront Wednesday morning at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, and YouTube’s upfront Wednesday evening at Lincoln Center.

WGA’s plans to picket Netflix’s first-ever upfront presentation led to the streamer scrapping the in-person event, which was set to take place at the Paris Theater near the Plaza Hotel Wednesday afternoon. Instead, Netflix will hold its upfront virtually.

More to come…