‘Up Here’ Canceled After One Season at Hulu

The musical romantic comedy series “Up Here” has been canceled after just one season at Hulu, Variety has learned.

The series’ one and only season debuted on Hulu back on March 24. It was originally ordered to series at the streamer in January 2022.

The series boasted an all-star lineup behind the camera. Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the songwriters of “Frozen” and “Frozen 2” wrote original songs for the series and executive produced, while Steven Levenson, who wrote the book for “Dear Evan Hansen,” and veteran TV writer Danielle Sanchez-Witzel (“New Girl,” “My Name Is Earl”) served as writers and executive producers.

Thomas Kail, who previously directed Broadway shows like “Hamilton” and “In the Heights,” directed and executive produced under his Old 320 Sycamore Productions banner. Jennifer Todd of Old 320 Sycamore also executive produced. 20th Television was the studio. Old 320 Sycamore is currently under an overall deal at the studio.

Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes led the cast, with Katie Finneran, Sophia Hammons, Emilia Suárez, Andréa Burns, John Hodgman, and Scott Porter also starring.

The official logline stated the show was “set in New York City in the waning days of 1999. It follows the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love – and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves – and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads.”

The series received mixed reviews from critics upon its debut, garnering a 56% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, in Daniel D’Addario’s review for Variety, he wrote “Assaying a time just before the social web allowed loners to find one another, ‘Up Here’ presents a winning and lovely pair of oddballs singing their hearts out, in disbelief at having found one another.”