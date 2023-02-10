‘Uncoupled’ Moves to Showtime for Season 2 After Netflix Cancellation

Turns out it’s not the end of the road for “Uncoupled.” The romantic dramedy starring Neil Patrick Harris has been picked up by Showtime for Season 2 after Netflix canceled the series.

Coming from “Emily in Paris” creator Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman (“Modern Family”), the series centers on Michael, a New York City real estate broker who, after his boyfriend abruptly breaks up with him and moves out of their shared home, faces the prospect of starting over in his 40s. Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Tuc Watkins, Emerson Brooks, and Marcia Gay Harden are also among the cast.

Starr, Richman, Harris, and Lilly Burns serve as executive producers on the series. MTV Entertainment Studios produces along with Darren Star Productions, Jeffrey Richman Productions, and Jax Media.

The series premiered in full on the streaming service on July 29 of last year to strong reviews and managed a 73% Rotten Tomatoes critical approval rating. But despite the positive commentary, Netflix pulled the plug on the show in January due to its failure to make its mark with an audience. “Uncoupled” cracked the Netflix Top 10 chart at No. 5 in August following its release but the show didn’t exhibit any staying power as it only remained among the popular titles list for one week.

The move comes after the premium cabler announced its plans to be integrated into its parent company’s streaming service across linear and online platforms and will be renamed as “Paramount+ with Showtime.” The official launch will happen later this year and only affect the premium tier of Paramount+ and the Showtime linear network in the U.S.