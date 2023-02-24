‘Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 at Netflix Casts Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, David Cross

The fourth and final season of “The Umbrella Academy” at Netflix has added Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross to its cast, Variety has learned.

It was announced in August 2022 that the hit series would be wrapping up with its fourth season.

Offerman (“The Last of Us,” “Parks and Recreation”) and Mullally (“Will & Grace,” “Party Down”), who are married in real life, will star as Drs. Gene and Jean Thibedeau. The characters are described as “a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen.”

Cross (“Arrested Development,” “Mr. Show”) will play Sy Grossman, described as “an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back.”

The trio join returning cast members Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore. Production on the final season is currently underway in Toronto.

Netflix has yet to confirm an episode count for Season 4, but multiple sources say the final season will be shorter than the 10-episode seasons the show has done in the past. Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” dropped on Netflix in June 2022, with Season 2 airing in 2020 and Season 1 in 2019. The show is based on the graphic novels of the same name written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá. It follows a family of adopted siblings with superpowers who find themselves trying to stop the end of the world.

Steve Blackman developed the series for television and serves as executive producer and showrunner under his Netflix overall deal. Jesse McKeown, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Scott Stuber, and Beau Bauman also executive produce. Way and Bá serve as co-executive producers. The series is produced for Netflix by UCP.