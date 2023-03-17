Tyra Banks Exits ‘Dancing With the Stars’ After Three Seasons

The “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom is changing once again. Tyra Banks, who joined the ABC-turned-Disney+ reality show as host in 2020, will not be returning next season, Variety has confirmed.

Banks spoke to TMZ on Thursday, revealing that she’ll be focusing on other businesses and producing TV. “I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor… from the ballroom to the boardroom,” she said. “I’m an entrepreneur at heart… I think my heart, my soul, is into my business, it’s also into producing new TV.”

She shared that she can’t fully focus on her business while hosting.

The supermodel first joined the reality competition show as host during Season 29 in 2020, replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, who were unexpectedly cut. After hosting two seasons alone, Alfonso Ribeiro joined as a co-host for season 31, the first season that moved to Disney+.

This will be one of many changes in Season 32, expected to air in the fall on Disney+. Len Goodman, who has been a judge since the series’ debut in 2005, announced his exit during the last season. “I’ve decided I want to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain,” he said on the show. “It’s been such a wonderful experience for me and look forward so much to next week’s finale. I’m sure it’s going to be absolutely brilliant.”

Longtime pro dancers Mark Ballas and Cheryl Burke will also not be returning for Season 32.