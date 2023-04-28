‘Twisted Metal’ Teaser: Anthony Mackie Revs His Engine in Latest Video Game Adaptation on Peacock

Start your engines, because it’s time for yet another TV adaptation of a popular video game.

Peacock has released the first teaser for its new action-comedy series “Twisted Metal,” which will premiere on the streamer on July 27 with all 10 episodes.

“Twisted Metal” is based on PlayStation’s car combat video game series of the same name. In the games, players control deadly demolition derby vehicles and destroy each other in a hellish Twisted Metal tournament. The games include a cast of crazed characters, the most famous of which is a serial killer clown known as Sweet Tooth who drives an ice cream truck. In the trailer, he appears briefly at the very end. The first look gives fans a glimpse into the reimagined “Twisted Metal” landscape plagued set to Len’s “Steal My Sunshine.”

The “Twisted Metal” show follows John Doe, “a motor-mouthed outsider” played by Marvel star Anthony Mackie. When John comes across a life-changing opportunity, he learns that it comes with a tall price — the delivery of a mysterious package. John must drive through the post-apocalyptic wasteland to complete his mission and survive the onslaught of killer cars.

The cast includes Stephanie Beatriz as Quiet, Thomas Haden Church as Agent Stone, Richard Cabral as Loud and wrestler Samoa Joe as Sweet Tooth with Will Arnett providing his voice. Guest stars include Neve Campbell, Mike Mitchell, Tahj Vaughans, Chloe Fineman and Lou Beatty Jr.

The debut of another video game-turned TV adaptation comes as no surprise as other projects such as HBO’s “The Last of Us” and Universal’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” have garnered immense popularity.

“Twisted Metal” is based on a story written by showrunner and executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith and produced by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Reese and Wernick executive produce along with Mackie, Arnett and Marc Forman via Electric Avenue, which secured the rights to the material and helped put the project together. Jason Spire of Inspire Entertainment, Peter Principato of Artists First, Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions and PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst will also executive produce.

Watch the official teaser below.