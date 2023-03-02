‘Twin Love’ Dating Series Set at Amazon, WWE Stars Nikki and Brie Bella to Host

Amazon Studios has ordered “Twin Love,” a new dating competition series from ITV Entertainment, hosted by WWE Hall of Famers Brie Bella and Nikki Bella.

“Twin Love” is set to premiere on Prime Video this summer and simultaneously on Amazon Freevee in the U.S. and UK. Simon Thomas, Bernie Schaeffer, Kenny Rosen and Jessica Nahmias serve as executive producers.

Per the official logline, “‘Twin Love’ is a social dating experiment that explores the love lives of identical twins. Ten sets of twins will be split up and placed into two houses of ‘identical’ casts, where they’ll begin a unique and compelling search for love. With double the fun and drama, the series will discover if their inherent similarities extend to their romantic desires. When separated from their twin brothers and sisters — some for the first time ever — will they pursue the same identical partners? Or will their choices be dramatically different?”

Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD original content and unscripted programming at Amazon Studios, notes that the experiment, based on a format created by ITV Studios Netherlands, is like no other reality show on TV — and the Bella sisters make the perfect hosts for the format.

“Thanks to Brie and Nikki Bella, for bringing their personal experience to this series; to our cast, for their openness, playfulness, and willingness to be vulnerable; and to the unscripted team at Amazon Studios, who championed this series,” she said in a statement on Thursday. “Our goal is to help couples find love in a fun, unique way, and we can’t wait to share Twin Love with Prime Video and Freevee audiences this summer.”

Nikki and Brie co-host “The Bellas Podcast” on SiriusXM’s Stitcher and currently appear on E!’s “Nikki Bella Says I Do.” They previously starred on “Total Divas” and spinoff “Total Bellas.” Additionally, Nikki hosts USA Network’s “Barmageddon” and was a judge on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent Extreme.”