‘Truth Be Told’ Will Not Return for Season 4 at Apple

The Apple drama series “Truth Be Told” is done after three seasons at the streamer.

Series star Octavia Spencer announced the news in a statement on her Instagram account.

“Hey y’all. I wanted to share the news that after three seasons of seeking truth and justice, Poppy Scoville is going on a much-needed vacation,” she wrote. “I want to thank my partners at Orit Entertainment, Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment, Fifth Season, and everyone at Apple for being so supportive over the past three seasons. Nichelle Tramble, Maisha Closson, Mikkel Norgaard and our incredible cast and crew – thank you for your creative vision during this incredible journey. Poppy Scoville signing off.”

The series originally debuted in 2019 and aired its third (and now final) season between January 20 and March 24, 2023. Spencer starred as Poppy Parnell (she uses the name Scoville in Season 3), a true crime podcaster who investigates a different case each season.

“Truth Be Told” was created and executive produced by Nichelle Tramble Spellman. Maisha Closson served as showrunner for Season 3. Closson, Spencer, Mikkel Nørgaard, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment, and Brian Clisham for Orit Entertainment served as executive producers. “Truth Be Told” was produced by Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment, Orit Entertainment and Fifth Season.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to collaborate with Octavia and Hello Sunshine on three thrilling seasons of ‘Truth Be Told,’ a series that quickly made its way into the hearts of audiences across the globe, ” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “This show has given us the opportunity to not only witness Octavia’s mesmerizing and nuanced portrayal of crime-solving podcaster Poppy Scoville, but to explore so many powerful and timely themes set against the backdrop of a captivating family drama. We can’t wait to find our next project together.”

This marks the latest Apple series to announce its end in recent days. On April 19, it was reported that the series “Dear Edward” has been canceled after one season.