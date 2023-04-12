‘True Detective: Night Country’ Trailer: Jodie Foster Solves Bone-Chilling Alaskan Mystery

Grab your warmest parka because “True Detective” is heading to Alaska for its chilliest mystery yet.

Warner Bros. Discovery released the first trailer for “True Detective: Night Country” at the grand unveiling event for Max, the new streaming service that joins together HBO Max and Discovery+, on Wednesday.

Jodie Foster and Kali Reis take over lead investigative duties on the newest installment of creator Nic Pizzolatto’s anthology series. Here’s the official logline: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

The trailer mostly takes place in a sunless, frigid Alaska that looks cold enough to chill your bones…or a body. The detectives lock down the crime scene, where it appears that the eight missing men removed their shoes before going off into the snow. The cold temperatures don’t do much to cool the hotheaded detectives as tensions start to boil between Foster and Reis’ characters. There’s also plenty of frozen bodies, cracking ice and mysterious, painted symbols as the detectives work to solve the disappearances.

The cast includes Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Isabella Star Lablanc, Aka Niviâna, Anna Lambe, Joel D. Montgrand, Christopher Eccleston and John Hawkes. Issa López serves as showrunner, writer, executive producer and directs all episodes.

The first “True Detective” season starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in 2014, followed by Season 2 with Taylor Kitsch, Rachel McAdams and Vince Vaughn the following year. Season 3 released in 2019 and starred Mahershala Ali.

Foster executive produces “Night Country,” in addition to Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak for Pastel, Mari Jo Winkler, Chris Mundy, Alan Page Arriaga, Steve Golin, Richard Brown, Harrelson, McConaughey, Cary Joji Fukunaga and Pizzolatto. Princess Daazhraii Johnson, Cathy Tagnak Rexford and Sam Breckman are producers.

Watch the trailer below: