‘True Detective’ Creator Nic Pizzolatto to Develop Western Drama Series at Amazon

Nic Pizzolatto has set up a western drama series at Amazon with a series commitment, Variety has confirmed with sources.

The untitled series is said to “revolve around a former outlaw who must reckon with a threat from his past in order to keep the life and family he has worked so hard to build,” according to sources.

Amazon declined to comment.

Pizzolatto is best known for creating the HBO anthology drama series “True Detective,” which exploded onto the scene in 2014 with a first season starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson that received substantial critical and popular acclaim. Two more seasons have aired to date, with a fourth season starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis on the way. Issa López is writing Season 4 with Pizzolatto attached as an executive producer.

Most recently, Pizzolatto had a first-look deal with FX and Touchstone Television, under which he had set up a series titled “Redeemer” starring McConaughey at the aforementioned network. However, it was reported in January 2021 that the series was no longer moving forward after McConaughey exited and Pizzolatto ultimately exited the deal altogether.

News of Amazon developing the western series comes as networks and streamers look to replicate the success of Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount Network drama “Yellowstone.” Amazon currently airs the neo-western series “Outer Range” starring Josh Brolin as a rancher who discovers a mysterious void on his land. The series was renewed for a second season in October 2022.

