Trevor Noah Returns to Topical Comedy By Producing ‘Mock The Week’ for Amazon Freevee

Trevor Noah is moving from being in front of the camera at “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central to a weekly comedy program on Amazon Freevee that has him working behind the scenes.

The ad-supported streaming service will offer a U.S. version of the long-running British series “Mock The Week,” a half-hour program that combines elements from talk shows. stand-up comedy sessions and improv games and sets two teams of comics against each other in a bid to satirize current news events and popular culture. Noah, who left “The Daily Show” late last year, will executive produce the series, along with Dan Patterson, who helped create “Mock The Week,” which has run in the United Kingdom for more than 15 years.

Production on the series will begin in 2024. The host will be announced at a later date.

“Two things I’m most passionate about in life are paying my landlord and making people laugh. We could all use a little bit more laughter as we continue to navigate today’s crazy world,” said Noah, in a statement.

The move sees Freevee potentially taking a crack at a program that emulates the comedy of late-night TV, which has been grappling with a recent retrenchment. As TV audiences move to streaming video, they are leaving behind some of the medium’s most established formats, including the late-night programs that have lured audiences to NBC, CBS and other networks for decades. CBS last week cancelled its “The Late Late Show,” after host James Corden stepped down from his duties.

Others are also trying to offer late-night replacements. Sony Pictures Television hopes to launch a new half-hour syndicated late-night talk show in the fall led by Craig Ferguson.

Executives at Freevee think the program can stand apart from the pack. “For years, ‘Mock the Week’ delivered a witty spin on the news — entertaining a broad cross-section of the UK audience through funny conversations, one-liners, and improv comedy. In one episode, you can catch up on weekly headlines, hear multiple points of view on a topic, and find your next favorite stand-up comedian,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD Originals, unscripted, and targeted programming, Amazon Studios, in a statement.

The U.S. version of “Mock the Week” will also be executive produced by Mark Leveson, Norman Aladjem, Sanaz Yamin, Derek Van Pelt, and Rob Lee. The series is produced by Angst Productions, Day Zero Productions, Mainstay Entertainment, and Amazon Studios.