Trevor Noah to Host Amazon Prime Video’s First South African Original ‘LOL: Last One Laughing’

Amazon Prime Video has set its first South African original, “LOL: Last One Laughing,” an unscripted comedy series hosted by Trevor Noah.

The series, which will launch in early 2024, sees Noah pit 10 famous South African comedians and entertainers against one another to see who can keep a straight face while simultaneously trying to make their opponents laugh. They compete for a grand prize of 1 million Rand (over 50,000 U.S. dollars) that goes to the winner’s South African charity of choice.

“I’m excited to be back home to host Prime Video’s first South African Original, ‘LOL: Last One Laughing,’ and to have a chance to connect with my home audience,” said Noah. “I am equally delighted for the opportunity to be working alongside my fellow home-grown comedy stars on a show that not only entertains but gives back to the South African production and charity communities.”

“We are delighted to be announcing Trevor’s momentous return home to South Africa as the host of Prime Video’s first South African Original, ‘LOL: Last One Laughing,’” said Ned Mitchell, head of Africa and Middle East Originals at Amazon. “Comedy, in all its forms, shines among South Africa’s most valuable treasures. Together with an A-list roster of this country’s incredible home-grown comedic talent competing for a great charitable cause, Trevor and Prime Video are demonstrating the depth of our shared ambition to invest and elevate the very best of South Africa for audiences locally and around the world.”

“LOL” is an adaptation of a franchise that Amazon is producing in more than 20 territories. Other celebrity hosts include Jay Baruchel (Canada), Eugenio Derbez (Mexico), Fedez (Italy), Michael “Bully” Herbig (Germany) and Rebel Wilson (Australia).