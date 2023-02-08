‘Transatlantic’: Netflix Reveals First Images of Upcoming Limited Series (TV News Roundup)

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released first look images for at its upcoming limited series “Transatlantic,” the latest series from “Unorthodox” creator, Anna Winger. The seven-part series is set to premiere on April 7.

“Transatlantic” follows an international group as they risk their lives to help refugees escape occupied France, including many on the Nazis’ most-wanted list. As the group continues to risk their lives, the “threat of mortal danger gives way to unexpected collaborations and intense love affairs,” according to the series’ logline.

Inspired by both the true story of Varian Fry and Julie Orringer’s novel about the Emergency Rescue Committee, “The Flight Portfolio,” the new series stars Cory Michael Smith, Gillian Jacobs, Lucas Englander, Corey Stoll, Gregory Montel, Ralph Amoussou, Deleila Piasko, Amit Rahav, Moritz Bleibtreu, Alexander Fehling, Jonas Nay, Lolita Chammah, Luke Thompson, Jodhi May, Rafaela Nicolay and Henriette Confurius.

The series was directed by Stéphanie Chuat, Véronique Reymond and Mia Meyer, created by Winger and Daniel Hendler and produced by Camille McCurry and Winger.

See below for “Transatlantic’s” first look images.

Gillian Jacobs as Mary Jayne Gold and Corey Stoll as Graham Patterson in Transatlantic, Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 Lucas Englander as Albert Hirschmann and Cory Michael Smith as Varian Fry in Transatlantic, Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 Gillian Jacobs as Mary Jayne Gold, Cory Michael Smith as Varian Fry and Amit Rahav as Thomas Lovegrove in Transatlantic, Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 Lucas Englander as Albert Hirschmann and Gillian Jacobs as Mary Jayne Gold in Transatlantic, Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 Lucas Englander as Albert Hirschmann, Cory Michael Smith as Varian Fry and Gillian Jacobs as Mary Jayne Gold in Transatlantic, Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 ANIKA MOLNAR

CASTING

Following Trevor Noah’s departure from “The Daily Show” in Dec. 2022, Comedy Central has set dates for the next five guest hosts, following the most recent guest hosts, Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, Chelsea Handler and Sarah Silverman. See below for the next round of guest hosts and their respective runs:

Week of February 27: Hasan Minhaj

Week of March 6: Marlon Wayans

Week of March 13: Kal Penn

Week of March 20: Al Franken

Week of March 27: John Leguizamo

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount+.

SPECIALS

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group announced its new two-hour prime time network television special, “Byron Allen Presents The Comedy and Music Superfest.” NBC will air the special on Feb. 11, from 8-10 p.m. on NBC.

“The Comedy and Music Superfest” will showcase some of the biggest names in comedy and music — with over 20 comedy and musical performances, including John Legend, Gladys Knight, Boyz II Men, Toni Braxton, Earth Wind & Fire, Kenan Thompson, Cedric The Entertainer, Howie Mandel, Tiffany Haddish, Loni Love, Jon Lovitz, Roy Wood Jr., Gary Owen, Tommy Davidson, Dane Cook and Gabriel Iglesias.

The special was first filmed in front of a live audience in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. “The Comedy and Music Superfest” was produced by Allen Media Group, Backhand Productions, and executive producers Byron Allen, Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas, Jeff Atlas and Michelle Willrich.