‘Tournament of Champions’ Season 4 Premiere Set for February at Food Network (EXCLUSIVE)

“Tournament of Champions” Season 4 is finally set at Food Network. The new batch of episodes will fire up Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m.

The fourth season of the Guy Fieri-hosted bracket-style cooking competition will include a “randomizer wild card” twist, which “progressively get harder and harder in each round.” For the “Tournament of Champions” Season 4 finale on April 9, “Guy is pulling out the ultimate wild card by inviting a surprise judge who is one of the most respected and revered chefs in the world.”

After 8 weeks and 31 grueling head-to-head battles, one chef from the 14-person lineup will win the “Tournament of Champions” belt and a $100,000 cash prize.

The chefs representing the East Coast are: Eric Adjepong, Karen Akunowicz, Kelsey Barnard Clark, Maneet Chauhan, Leah Cohen, Madison Cowan, Tobias Dorzon, Graham Elliot, defending Tournament of Champions III winner Tiffani Faison, Darnell Ferguson, Jose Garces, Ilan Hall, Stephanie Izard, Christian Petroni, Britt Rescigno, and Jonathon Sawyer.

The West Coast chefs are: Carlos Anthony, Nate Appleman, Shirley Chung, Tiffany Derry, Elizabeth Falkner, Timothy Hollingsworth, Mei Lin, Antonia Lofaso, Brian Malarkey, Shota Nakajima, Viet Pham, Joe Sasto, Tracey Shepos Chanami, Adam Sobel, Jet Tila,and Lee Anne Wong.

The rotating panel of guest judges includes Michelle Bernstein, Scott Conant, Cat Cora, Rocco DiSpirito, Lorena Garcia,Alex Guarnaschelli, Nancy Silverton, Daniela Soto-Innes, Ming Tsai, Jonathan Waxman, Andrew Zimmern, as well as “one of the most highly regarded chefs to be revealed in the finale.”

The hourlong pre-season special “Road to Tournament of Champions IV” will air Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11 p.m. on Food Network.

“’Tournament of Champions’ is the most intense culinary competition ever created. We’ve got single-elimination, sudden-death, head-to-head blind battles and judging,” Fieri said. “But of course, every year we’ve gotta up the ante, so we made the competition even more wild and unpredictable with the introduction of wild cards in every round. Get ready for some big-time surprises!”

“’Tournament of Champions’ is consistently Food Network’s highest-rated series with nearly 11 million viewers at the edge-of-their-seats last season,” Betsy Ayala, senior vice president of programming and development at Food Network, said. “This season will not disappoint. We have some of the most impressive competition chefs to date, alongside some very talented fresh new faces. Don’t expect to know who’s going to win because this season it’s truly anyone’s game.”

“Tournament of Champions IV” is produced by Knuckle Sandwich and Lando Entertainment for Food Network.