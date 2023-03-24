‘The Company You Keep’ Adds Tony Shalhoub in Recurring Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Tony Shalhoub will appear in ABC’s “The Company You Keep” in a recurring role.

Shalhoub will join the new series with a two-episode arc, acting opposite Milo Ventimiglia, Catherine Haena Kim, William Fichtner, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, James Saito, Sarah Wayne Callies, Felisha Terrell and Polly Draper.

“The Company You Keep” follows con-man Charlie (Milo Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), and what follows after the two sleep together, unaware of the other’s identity. Unknowingly on a professional collision course, Charlie prepares to leave his “family business,” while Emma closes in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand.

Shalhoub joins as Frankie Musso, who was once engaged to Charlie’s mother, Fran (Polly Draper), before she met and fell in love with her husband and Charlie’s father, Leo (William Fichtner). Even all those years later, Frankie still longs for Fran, and the two have a dynamic that continues to ruffle Leo’s feathers.

Shalhoub has starred in several hit series including “Wings,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Monk.” The actor has also appeared in films such as “Men In Black,” “Men In Black II,” “Galaxy Quest” and “Thir13en Ghosts.” He is repped by CAA.

“The Company You Keep” is based on the Korean Broadcasting System series “My Fellow Citizens.” Julia Cohen and Phil Klemmer serve as co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Ventimiglia, Russ Cundiff, Jon M. Chu, Caitlin Foito, Todd Harthan, Lindsay Goffman and Deanna Harris.

“The Company You Keep” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on ABC.