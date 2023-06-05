Tomorrow Studios Promotes Alissa Bachner to EVP of Development, Josh Bratman Joins as Head of Features

Tomorrow Studios has announced the promotion and hiring of Alissa Bachner and Josh Bratman. After joining the company in 2016, Bachner has been elevated to EVP of development where she will continue to oversee the production of the company’s slate of TV dramas and comedies. Bratman joins Tomorrow Studios as its new head of features.

“As we continue our acquisition and development of unparalleled IP, and our work with the leading creatives in Hollywood, we want to maximize our storytelling ability for all formats and produce each project for the format that best tells its story, including opportunities for feature run/streamer double play,” said Tomorrow Studios CEO/Partner Marty Adelstein and President/Partner Becky Clements. “Josh brings a keen eye for developing feature films to the team, and Alissa’s instincts for television are consistently unmatched. We are excited for the greatness to come from them.”

Bachner began her career at ICM before shifting to television production working on series including “Scrubs” and “Detroit 1-8-7,” for ABC. She is the executive producer of Apple TV+’s dark comedy starring Rose Byrne, “Physical,” and co-executive producer of “Snowpiercer” starring Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs. Before joining Tomorrow Studios, Bachner served as vice president of TV development at Peter Berg’s Film 44 where she oversaw the development slate for their deals at Fox and HBO.

Prior to Bratman’s appointment, the executive launched his eponymous Columbia Pictures–based production company after being tapped by Michael De Luca where he oversaw a mix of films including Paul Greengrass’ “Captain Phillips,” David Gordon Green’s “The Sitter,” and Robert Luketic’s “21.” After spending over a decade at De Luca Productions, Bratman landed his own first-look deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In 2018, he led the charge on Universal Pictures’ Untitled John Lennon-Yoko Ono Film alongside Ono, Nathan Ross, and Anthony McCarten.

As the studio continues to prepare for the highly anticipated release of the live action adaptation of “One Piece” on Netflix later this year, its other active series “Physical” and “10-Year-Old Tom” (which hails from their animation label Work Friends) will release new seasons on August 2 and June 29, respectively.