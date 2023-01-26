Pamela Anderson Disses ‘Pam & Tommy‘ as ’Halloween Costumes,‘ Says Tommy Lee Wrote Her a Note Saying: ’Don’t Let This Hurt You’

Pamela Anderson has not watched “Pam & Tommy,” and she never will. While the “Baywatch” icon has already talked about her decision not to get involved with the Hulu limited series that recounted the saga around her and Tommy Lee’s stolen sex tape in the 1990s, she opened up in more detail to Variety about her disdain for the show. “Pam & Tommy” cast Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the eponymous couple. Both actors picked up Emmy nominations, while the series as a whole landed 10 noms.

“Assholes,” Anderson told Variety when asked to describe the team behind “Pam & Tommy.” She called the series “salt on the wound” and added, “You still owe me a public apology.” She also revealed all she has seen of the show are billboards depicting James and Stan in character.

“It just looked like a Halloween costume to me,” Anderson said.

“It was just shocking,” Anderson added of the series. “Tommy probably thought it was funny. I remember Tommy writing me a note saying, ‘Don’t let this hurt you like it did the first time,’ because he had heard through the kids that I was kind of struggling with the idea of bringing this all up again. I don’t think he was portrayed kindly. I just know that I refuse to watch it.”

Despite refusing to watch or engage with “Pam & Tommy,” Anderson said she has no hard feelings against James. Anderson even extended an olive branch by asking Netflix to invite James to the red carpet premiere of Anderson’s documentary “Pamela: A Love Story,” which streams Jan. 31 on the platform.

“I think it’s hard to play somebody when you don’t know the whole picture. I said to Netflix, ‘I’d love to invite Lily to the premiere of the movie,’” Anderson said. “I’ve got nothing against Lily James. I think that she’s a beautiful girl and she was just doing the job. But the idea of the whole thing happening was just really crushing for me.”

