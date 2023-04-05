‘Today Show’ to Receive Peabody’s Institutional Award

NBC’s “Today Show” has earned an Institutional Award from Peabody, the org announced Wednesday. The 71-year-old morning news program was selected by the Peabody Board of Jurors for this year’s honor, which “recognizes institutions and organizations, as well as series and programs, for their enduring body of work and their iconic impact on both the media landscape and the public imagination.”

“For nearly three quarters of a century, ‘Today’ has been a morning staple for millions of Americans and a consistent cultural touchstone for deeply moving human stories, groundbreaking news, and daily joy,” Peabody executive director Jeffrey Jones said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to recognize the program, not only for their decades of stellar reporting and storytelling, but also for their undeniable impact on culture and an informed public.”

Past winners of the Institutional Award include “Fresh Air with Terry Gross,” Array, “The Simpsons,” “60 Minutes,” “Sesame Street,” “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” Kartemquin Films, “Frontline” and ITVS.

The 2023 Peabody award nominees will be announced on April 11 and April 13, and the org’s Trailblazer Award and Career Achievement Award winners will be announced on April 20. As previously announced, the Peabody Awards move to Los Angeles this year for the first time; the 83rd annual event will take place on June 11.

In selecting “Today” for the Institutional Award, Peabody cited its “immediate coverage of such news events as the devastating earthquake in Haiti, Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath, the tsunami that wreaked havoc in a dozen Asian nations, and the September 11 terrorist attacks.

“The show is also a staple in people’s homes as viewers busy themselves with morning routines, providing a charismatic and affable team of on-screen personalities who engage viewers with an array of topics, including parenting, fashion, cooking, relationships, homemaking, health, travel, personal finance and musical performances.”