‘TLC Forever’ Trailer: T-Boz and Chilli Dive Deep Into Group’s Enduring Legacy in New Documentary (EXCLUSIVE)

Lifetime and A+E Networks released the first trailer for “TLC Forever,” a two-hour documentary detailing the rise and enduring legacy of the girl group.

In the trailer, remaining members Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas — Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes died after a car accident in 2002 — reflect on their meteoric rise to become the bestselling girl group of all time in America.

Having sold over 85 million records worldwide, the group soared to success, scored nine top 10 hits and winning over 35 major awards including the video of the year Award for “Waterfalls.” But amid the success came in-group fighting and obstacles that included external attacks, bankruptcy and illness. “How are we meant to fight against the world if we’re fighting internally?” the duo asks in the trailer.

“TLC Forever” is a celebration of how the group overcame challenges and tragedy including Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes’ passing. After her death, the group faced not only immense pain but also felt abandoned by the industry. The film follows how they are now forging a new path to success, including a summer tour.

Directed by Matthew Kay, the doc also features interviews with Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and rapper Missy Elliot. “TLC Forever” is produced by One Story Up and Lauren Fulton for Lifetime and A&E Network. Executive producers for One Story Up are Roger Ross Williams and Geoff Martz. Executive producers for TLC are Tionne Watkins, Rozonda Thomas, Bill Diggins for Diggit Entertainment Group and Rick Krim. Executive producers for A+E Networks are Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson.

Watch the full trailer above. “TLC Forever” premieres on A&E Networks and Lifetime on June 3.







