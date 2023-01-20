Timothée Chalamet Ponders His Next Role in Hilarious New Apple TV+ Commercial

Apple TV+ has teamed up with Timothée Chalamet to show off its original programs and big-name lineup in its new branding campaign “Call Me With Timothée Chalamet.”

The campaign video depicts Chalamet falling head-over-heels for Apple TV+, marveling at its works such as “Causeway,” “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me” and the Emmy-winning Jason Sudeikis comedy “Ted Lasso.” Chalamet begins to wonder why he does not yet have a role on Apple TV+.

Chalamet starts to fantasize about future acting jobs as he goes through Apple TV+ programs while he’s home alone, in a car with surrounding fans, attending a press conference and even at a spa. “‘Severance’ is weird…I can do weird,” Chalamet remarks.

The video then shows Chalamet in his bed with the TV in front of him displaying the homepage for Apple TV+. Chalamet whispers, “Scorsese, DiCaprio, De Niro” (from “Killers of the Flower Moon”), and ends with him facing the camera pleading, “Hey Apple, call me?”

Chalamet is featured in films such as “Call Me by Your Name,” “Ladybird” “Beautiful Boy,” “Dune” and “Bones and All.” He received an Oscar nomination in 2018 for best actor in “Call Me by Your Name.” His upcoming projects include “Dune: Part Two” and “Wonka,” both of which are in post-production.

“Call Me With Timothée Chalamet” comes shortly after the Apple TV+ hit campaign “Everyone but Jon Hamm” in January 2022, in which Hamm asked Apple “Did I do something to offend you?” Hamm will soon co-star in Season 3 of Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show.”

If the pattern continues, Chalamet could be next to star in Apple TV+ content.