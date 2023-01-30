‘Three Women’ Shelved, ‘Let the Right One in’ and ‘American Gigolo’ Canceled as Showtime Folds Into Paramount+

Though production on the Shailene Woodley-led drama “Three Women” has already been completed, the series will no longer premiere on Showtime, which has also decided not to renew “Let the Right One In” and “American Gigolo.” The three series are the first known casualties as Paramount moves the Showtime brand moves under the purview of Paramount+ and reprioritizes its content.

Paramount CEO Bob Bakish announced on Monday that Showtime’s cable network would be renamed to “Paramount+ With Showtime” while its streaming service would collapse into Paramount+, noting that the company “will divert investment away from areas that are underperforming and that account for less than 10% of our views. We have already begun conversations with our production partners about what content makes sense moving forward and which shows have franchise potential.”

See statements from Showtime below.

“Showtime can confirm that ‘Let the Right One In’ will not move forward with a second season. We are extremely proud of this series and of the outstanding work by Demián Bichir, Madison Taylor Baez, Anika Noni Rose, our showrunner Andrew Hinderaker and his fellow executive producers, and the entire cast and crew. We would like to thank all of them and our partners at Tomorrow Studios, and we wish everyone the best going forward.”

“We can confirm that ‘American Gigolo’ will not move forward with a second season on Showtime. We are grateful to our partners at Paramount Television Studios, the producing team, cast and crew for their tremendous efforts to bring this series to life.”

More to come…