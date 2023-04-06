‘This Is Us’ Star Sterling K. Brown, Creator Dan Fogelman Reunite for Hulu Drama Series

“This Is Us” alums Sterling K. Brown and Dan Fogelman are reuniting for a drama that has been ordered to series at Hulu, Variety has learned.

Hulu is not commenting on exact plot details of the untitled series, but sources describe the show as a thriller and say Brown would star as the head of security for a former president.

In addition to writing, Fogelman will executive produce via Rhode Island Ave. Productions along with Jess Rosenthal. Brown will executive produce in addition to starring, with John Hoberg also executive producing. 20th Television is the studio, with Fogelman currently under an overall deal there.

Fogelman previously created the hit NBC family drama “This Is Us,” in which Brown starred as Randall Pearson throughout the show’s six-season run. Brown earned five consecutive Emmy nominations for his work on the show, winning the award for best actor in a drama in 2017. The show itself received 40 Emmy nominations in total, including four nominations for best drama series.

In addition to his work on “This Is Us,” Brown has won Emmys for his portrayal of prosecutor Christopher Darden in “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” and for best narrator for “Lincoln: Divided We Stand.” Up next, Brown will star in and executive produce the upcoming Hulu series “Washington Black.” His recent credits include “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” at Amazon, the feature “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul,” and the feature “Biosphere,” which debuted at TIFF and will premiere in theaters this July.

Brown is repped by CAA, JWS Entertainment, Jill Fritzo PR and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole

Fogelman is currently an executive producer on the popular Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building.” He is also known for creating TV shows such as “Pitch,” “Galavant,” and “The Neighbors.” In film, Fogelman has written features like “Cars,” “Bolt,” “Tangled,” Crazy Stupid Love,” “Last Vegas,” “The Guilt Trip,” and “Me, Earl, and the Dying Girl.” He has also written and directed the films “Life, Itself” and “Danny Collins.”

He is repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson.