‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Vol. 1 Trailer: Henry Cavill Kills Plenty of Monsters and Men as He Prepares to Exit Series

Netflix has released the official trailer for Season 3 of “The Witcher,” starring Henry Cavill as the monster-slaying Geralt of Rivia. The five-episode Volume 1 will release globally on June 29, with Volume 2 set for July 27.

Along with Cavill, “The Witcher” stars Freya Allen as Ciri and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg. Joey Batey, Mimi Ndiweni, Eamon Farren, MyAnna Buring, Wilson Mbomio and Tom Canton are also set to return in Season 3.

“As monarchs, mages and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it,” reads Netflix’s plot summary of Season 3. “Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

Notably, Season 3 serves as Cavill’s last outing as Geralt before Liam Hemsworth steps into the role for Season 4. Cavill announced he would exit “The Witcher” back in October 2022.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill said upon his exit.

“The Witcher” was created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich as a television adaption of Andrzej Sapkowski’s novel series. The franchise recently debuted its four-part prequel series “The Witcher: Blood Origin,” led by Michelle Yeoh.

Watch the official trailer below.