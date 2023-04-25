‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Teaser: Henry Cavill’s Final Season as Geralt of Rivia Gets Two-Part Release in June and July

It’s time for another season of monster hunting.

Netflix has released the first official teaser trailer for Season 3 of “The Witcher,” revealing a glimpse at the final episodes starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia before Liam Hemsworth takes over the role in Season 4.

The five-episode Volume 1 will be released globally on June 29, with Volume 2, including the season’s final three episodes, set for July 27.

“The Witcher” stars Cavill as the monster-slaying White Wolf, Freya Allen as princess of Cintra and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg. Joey Batey, Mimi Ndiweni, Eamon Farren, MyAnna Buring, Wilson Mbomio and Tom Canton are also set to return in Season 3.

The first teaser reveals that Season 3 is going to take a haunting, ghastly turn. Upon first glimpse, Geralt takes a swig of a liquid that transforms his eyes into a deep, demonic state. “Now, for the first time, I understand real fear,” he says in bone-chilling fashion.

“As monarchs, mages and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it,” reads Netflix’s official plot summary of Season 3. “Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

Cavill exited “The Witcher” with news that he would reprise his role as Superman in an upcoming Warner Bros. film, playing the hero for the first time since 2017’s “Justice League.” But since then, DC Studios chief James Gunn revealed that Cavill would not be reprising his role as Superman. Instead, Gunn will direct “Superman: Legacy,” which will tell “the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas.” Casting details have yet to be announced.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill said upon his exit from “The Witcher.”

Hemsworth is best known for playing Gale Hawthorne in “The Hunger Games” film series. Netflix’s head of U.S. and Canada scripted series, Peter Friedlander, revealed to Variety that when he takes over the role of Geralt of Rivia, the series will continue “to honor the IP, the fans, the storytelling, all the way through” amid Cavill’s departure.

“The Witcher” was created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich as a television adaption of Andrzej Sapkowski’s novel series. The franchise recently debuted its four-part prequel series “The Witcher: Blood Origin,” led by Michelle Yeoh.

Watch the official teaser trailer below.