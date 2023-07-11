Netflix Top 10: ‘The Witcher’ Continues to Dominate English TV List, ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 2 Debuts at No. 2

Season 3 of “The Witcher” continues to reign over Netflix’s list of English-Language TV titles during the July 3-9 for the second consecutive week. Earning 66.5 million hours viewed, Season 3: Volume 1 of the show experienced a slight drop from its opening figures — but maintained a solid performance.

“The Witcher” Season 3 lead the list of TV titles during the June 26-July 2 viewing window, taking down “Black Mirror” Season 6, with 73 million hours viewed. Running for a total of 4.49 hours, the new season raked in 15.2 million total views. (Netflix calculates total views by dividing hours viewed by the total runtime). Seasons 1 and 2 also rejoined the Top 10 list at No. 6 (2.6 million views) and No. 7 (2.4 million views) as fans revisited or discovered Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer’s journey.

More to come…