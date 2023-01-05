Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Finale, ‘Friends’ Bump Push HBO Max to a Solid Week

HBO Max had a solid streaming performance during the week of Dec. 5-11. According to Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 chart, “The White Lotus” and “Friends” put the streamer among the most popular services that week.

Coming in at No. 7, “The White Lotus” made an appearance on the chart following the premiere of the Season 2 finale, which aired on Dec. 11. Within only a few hours of availability, the series raked in 752 million minutes viewed. It’s safe to say that figure will likely grow in the days to come since only first few hours availability made the cut for Nielsen’s measurements this week.

“Friends” received an unexplained bump in views weeks after Thanksgiving, placing the series at No. 8 on the overall streaming chart and No. 4 on the acquired titles list with 737 million minutes viewed. It’s hard to tell what spurred the series into the overall top 10 list, but it’s a clear exhibit of the catalog’s importance in the WBD portfolio.

Elsewhere on the chart, “Wednesday” continues to lead the list with 3.33 billion minutes viewed – a slight drop from the previous week’s 5.3 billion minutes marked. Nevertheless, still an impressive figure to hold in its third week of availability. Should the show continue to perform at this rate, it’s likely to break its own record again. The Netflix title has already set a record for the second biggest week of streaming ever recorded by Nielsen. It’s defeated only by “Stranger Things” Season 4, which was viewed for 7.2 billion minutes in its first complete week of availability.

“Firefly Lane” experienced a jump in views this week, pushing the drama to second place for a second week with 1.36 billion minutes watched across 19 episodes. Starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, the first half of its second and final season was released on Dec. 2. The second half’s seven episodes are expected to arrive on June 8.

See Nielsen’s list of overall streaming rankings for Dec. 5-11 first, followed by original streaming titles, acquired titles and then films.